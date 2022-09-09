The Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority is hosting a session to answer community questions about the removal of the Bromfield Street weir.
The destruction of the Merri River weir, slated for 2023, has sparked fears from some Warrnambool residents the water level in the river will drop precipitously.
The CMA has been speaking with landholders along the Merri River over the past few months, but a spokesperson said the wider community needed a chance to hear more about the project.
Executive manager of waterways Chris Solum said the weir removal would have broad benefits for local lifestyle and tourism.
"The weir was originally constructed for Warrnambool's water supply in 1907 and was used until the Otways supply was constructed. It's quite an unsafe structure to have in town and we know that several people have unfortunately drowned there," he said.
Mr Solum said taking out the weir would restore the river's natural flow boosting native animal populations, including recreational fish species.
The plan also has the backing of platypus and and fishing experts, as well as canoe and kayak users, who will no longer have to drag their watercraft around the low concrete dam.
Mr Solum said the CMA was keen to address any fears about dropping water levels or access to water entitlements.
"As part of these discussions, the CMA will make available water modelling graphics and information completed as part of pre-project planning," he said.
"This modelling shows there will some impact on water levels, however, the proposed works will not affect rosters and restrictions as the Woodford gauge will not be impacted."
The community drop-in session will be held at The Pavilion's La Bella Function Room on September 12, from 3pm to 6pm.
