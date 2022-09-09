Tahlee Dannatt would love nothing more than to finish her junior career playing in a premiership team coached by her mum.
Dannatt's Russells Creek 17 and under side - mentored by her mother Jo Bridges - face Merrivale in the grand final on Saturday.
The teenager's eyes have been set on winning the flag all year.
"My main focus is winning the grand final with the team and making mum proud because she's the coach," she said.
The ledger is square between the Creekers and Tigers, with both sides having a win, loss and a draw from their three encounters this year. An excited but slightly nervous Dannatt is expecting a tough contest.
"They're a really good side and they match up with us very well so it'll be a really good game," she said.
"(We've got to) start strong, keep the intensity and none of us drop our heads because that's when you start to go down."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
