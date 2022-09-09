FIVE sets of brothers played a role in getting Russells Creek into two grand finals.
The siblings - five older in the under 18 competition and five younger in the under 15s - have enjoyed strong Warrnambool and District league seasons.
Bilal and Zayan Khanyari, Darcy and Charlie Hoye, Jyah and Kobi Chatfield, Anthony and Ethan Debono and Xavier and Samuel Short form the strong family ties at the club.
Creek will face Kolora-Noorat in the under 18 decider and Timboon Demons in the under 15 contest.
Under 18 co-captain Darcy Hoye, who is playing in a grand final for the first time, said it was a special achievement for the families.
His brother Charlie is captain of Creek's under 15 team.
"We are completely different players. He's more harder and a bit of a cheeky one," Darcy said. "I play centre half-back."
Darcy, an apprentice builder, said it had been a rapid rise for the under 18 team.
"Teamwork is the best thing we've done this year because at the start of the year we only had four people coming to training and now we have 20," he said.
"We are all really close mates."
Power under 18 co-coach Nick Marshall said a team-first mindset would hold them in good stead.
"We have certainly been building some momentum towards the end of the season," he said.
"As a collective we have been able to share the load which has been really important. We haven't been reliant on one particular player or a set of players.
"What's been really encouraging is we've had eight players exposed to senior footy throughout the year and what that means is players who were still in the under 18s had to step up and play different roles.
"Everyone has been exposed to different roles and responsibilities which has been really good for the development as players and people."
Marshall, who coaches alongside Phil Beasley, said it was pleasing to see players grow throughout the season.
"Lucas Casterten is in his first year of under 18s and he's taken a massive step in his development as a player," he said.
"We had him playing in the ruck a bit and up forward as well. He has clunked some marks and built his confidence in that space and down the other end of the field, Alex Martin at full-back is really reliable and a strong kick out of the back line."
