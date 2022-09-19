The Standard
Portland District Hospital seeks community contribution for strategic plan

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:05am
Portland District Health has launched a community engagement process to determine its new strategic plan.

Jessica Greenan

