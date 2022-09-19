Portland District Health has employed a consultant to lead an engagement process determining its forward strategy.
TAG Health's Claire Edwards will head the new initiative until October 7.
Residents can complete an online survey, participate in a phone interview between September 19 and 30 and take part in face-to-face workshops on October 5 and 6.
The feedback will help to guide the health service's approach to key partners, its contribution to system-wide goals, address its performance and determine policy priorities.
Ms Edwards said community consultation was key to the health service achieving its aims.
"To achieve these purposes, a health service's strategic plans must demonstrate a clear understanding of internal capacity and capability, the health care needs of the population it serves, its role in the healthcare system (including its relationship to other health services and healthcare providers) and the policy and regulatory environment in which it operates," she said.
"However, strategic planning is a process. The value of a strategic plan is also created by the decision-making it generates, the choices made through the process and the actions coming out of that process."
