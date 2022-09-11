The Standard

Victorian Government set to repair 245 kilometres of south-west roads this maintenance season

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 11 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
Works on region's crumbling roads get a move on

Works to repair 245 kilometres of south-west roads have begun as part of a $780 million state government investment.

