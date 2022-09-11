Works on region's crumbling roads get a move on

Works to repair 245 kilometres of south-west roads have begun as part of a $780 million state government investment.
More than 165 maintenance projects across the region including works on the Hamilton, Glenelg and Princes highways are now underway and are expected to continue for eight months.
The roads were chosen based on expert inspections and community feedback.
Other parts of the road network upgrade include the rebuilding of bridges, culverts and retaining walls and inspecting traffic lights, signs and other structures.
The latest blitz comes off the back of the 2021-22 maintenance season which saw improvements to 165 kilometres of roads across the western district.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said the new season's launch would help those who needed it most.
"We know how critical our roads are to the south-west - whether it is farmers or freight operators transporting goods to market or visitors visiting one of our many tourist destinations - that is why we are getting on with our critical annual maintenance season," she said.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
