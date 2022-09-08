Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness and Panmure coach Chris Bant are both in full agreement - in grand finals it's imperative to settle into the game from the opening bounce and get off to a strong start.
It will be one of the key indicators for both coaches as they prepare to lead their sides into a grand final for the first time in this Saturday's Warrnambool and District league decider at Reid Oval.
Harkness told The Standard his group was aware it needed to be switched on from the opening bounce.
"We've had a couple of weeks off in the last month so we need to make sure we're ready to play - we haven't had the same hit-outs Panmure have but we've been training Saturdays and ramping it up through the week," he said.
"The last two times we've got Panmure we've got off to a really strong start - you want to be able to settle quick in a big game. It's something Panmure did well (last Saturday) so it's a big indicator to us."
The defender said the Bulldogs' running game was something his group had to shut down.
"'Banty' has transformed the way Panmure play from their old style - we can't do too much watching, we have a bit to do to restrict their movement," he said.
"(Isaac) Sinnott's been a real handful this finals series, (Wilbur) Pomorin coming back in, (Lachlan) McLeod as well are all goal-kickers so it's a big part of what we don't want them to allow to do."
Bant, who will also be looking to become a premiership coach for the first time, said the group had belief it could turn the tables on the Blues.
"We've got ourselves out of a couple of stick situations this year, not many probably would have tipped us in the third quarter on Saturday (in the prelim) but the boys rallied and got the game on our terms," he said.
"We know we can score quickly but it's about getting the game on our terms for longer. The start is crucial and we haven't started well against them the last few times so we want to settle early.
"We want to get control of the ball and get a few on the board early."
The Bulldogs forward said the Blues were well equipped on every line and would be a tough challenge.
"They're so different to say the Power with that smaller, nippier forward line and they've given us some trouble," he said.
"Their intercept marking is something we've struggled with so we'll need to shut that down - you don't go through the season with only one defeat if you're not a warm favourite."
