Warrnambool's homelessness crisis will worsen unless the state and federal governments invest massive amounts of money in affordable housing.
Homelessness advocate Les Twentyman, who has been visiting Warrnambool on a regular basis for two decades, said the issue was worse than ever.
He said more people were being forced to sleep rough.
Mr Twentyman said it was an issue affecting people right across the world.
"It's a crisis almost world wide and it's a very complex situation," he said.
Mr Twentyman, who helped build a youth crisis accommodation centre in Sunshine three decades ago, said he had been pushing for the state government to build similar facilities across the state.
"There's not enough housing stock and no one is seriously looking into it," Mr Twentyman said.
He said the rising cost of living was forcing more people out onto the streets in areas, including Warrnambool, where this had been a rare occurrence in the past.
Mr Twentyman said the state government needed to invest in affordable housing across the state as well as additional services to support people experiencing homelessness.
He said he was extremely concerned about people sleeping rough in areas like Warrnambool, where the temperatures plummeted overnight in winter.
Mr Twentyman said people sleeping rough experienced a number of safety issues, including being targeted by criminals and potentially seeking shelter in dangerous structures.
He said it was disappointing there weren't more crisis accommodation options for people across the state.
Agencies across the south-west have reported increased numbers of people seeking help finding affordable accommodation in recent years.
Brophy is seeking a block of land suitable for crisis accommodation.
The service has limited supported accommodation options available for clients, but the city doesn't have any crisis accommodation.
The Standard has been contacted by a number of people who have expressed concerns about people sleeping rough in public areas across the city.
Mr Twentyman said it was a regular sight in the Melbourne CBD, but a less common one in regional areas such as Warrnambool.
He said people could find themselves without a roof over their head for a whole host of reasons.
"The issue is getting worse," Mr Twentyman said.
"It's not just individuals who are homeless, families are becoming homeless too - with some living in their cars."
Mr Twentyman said regional communities such as Warrnambool should come together to discuss the issue and possible solutions.
Most importantly, Mr Twentyman said, people who find themselves in the unenviable position of sleeping rough should be treated with respect.
"Treat them like you would any other human being - with respect and ask them if they need help," Mr Twentyman said.
He said some people expressed frustration about seeing people sleeping rough, but urged people not to judge others until they have walked a mile in their shoes.
Portland's Aamy Pollard knows what it's like to struggle to find a home.
In 2020, her partner and their three children were forced to live in a caravan in a friend's backyard while they were searching for a rental.
"In total we spent six months in cabins paying $500 a week for a tiny little matchbox with three kids," she said.
Member for Western Victoria Stuart Grimley has called for a regional housing summit to address the growing issue.
"Victoria needs a regional housing summit urgently to fix the crisis people in rural and regional areas are experiencing," Mr Grimley said.
"I'm continuing to put pressure on the state government to get city-based decision makers out of the skyscrapers in Melbourne and into the communities in regional Victoria.
"We need to work together to create fit-for-purpose polices to fix our housing crisis. When policies for regional Victorians are being created, regional Victorians must be included in those conversations."
