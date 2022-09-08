PHILIP Mahony and Colin Haberfield are similar in many ways.
They're dedicated farmers, proud fathers, doting grandfathers and passionate club-people.
The difference? Their allegiances on Warrnambool and District league grand final day.
Mahony is in Panmure's camp and Haberfield a Nirranda fan through and through.
The duo will be at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Saturday cheering their teams on.
Mahony, 60, and Haberfield, 55, understand the important roles sporting clubs play in rural communities.
"A country club for us is everything. You have to have a base somewhere in your community and for us that's probably the Panmure footy and netball club, and the cricket," Mahony said.
Haberfield, a father-of-four and grandfather-of-two, said his connection to the Blues was as strong as his connection to the land.
"We just love the place, love the people. You get down and roll your sleeves up and get into it," the Mepunga East farmer said.
"The six of us are there and the kids have partners and we have a couple of little grand-kids.
"I've been going there since I was a toddler and I am still going there.
"My wife Tracy she goes down every Saturday morning at eight o'clock and spends an hour making sandwiches and making salad rolls. Our son Chris paints the lines on the oval every Friday."
Haberfield, 55, will be torn in multiple directions on Saturday.
Two of his children - Georgia (A grade) and Brooke (B grade) - will feature in netball grand final sides and he will be timekeeper for the reserves football.
Then there's the senior team to watch.
"I can't wait to get there to be honest. I'll get the cows fed and get in there as quick as we can," he said.
"I'll be racing home (after the game) and milking and getting to the club as quick as I can. I should've had a milker organised but milkers are a bit hard to come by at Nirranda this weekend."
Mahony is jack-of-all-trades at Panmure.
He is a first-year president and runner for the senior team which "keeps me fit and active".
His other weekly task this season was watching three of his four sons - Paddy, Sam and Tom - play senior football for the Bulldogs. Saturday's decider against the Blues will be a family affair.
"I have always loved footy, loved playing and this is an opportunity, especially with our sons there and we have a nephew Tom Wright who plays as well, so it's just great to be involved," he said.
Mahony said his family was entrenched at the Bulldogs. The grandfather-of-four said there was a new generation at the club.
"That's probably another great thing about our footy club, we have a lot of little people running around so it's been a lot of fun," he said.
