Returning Nirranda jet Nick Couch says he is preparing to play his role for the team on grand final day and leave nothing in the tank.
The gun ex-VFL premiership player with North Ballarat and Terang Mortlake forward has kicked 14 goals from his six matches in season 2022. He says he has fully recovered from a hamstring injury for the decider against Panmure.
"I'm feeling good - I got the all-clear from the physio last week but couldn't play the prelim, but I'm confident my body will be fine to go on Saturday," he told The Standard.
The dynamic forward - who adds a different dimension to a Blues' attacking half scattered with goal-kicking options - said the group, and club, was embracing the week.
"You don't get too many football, netball clubs get 90 per cent of teams making a grand final - it's good for a community that's not necessarily a town, just a community that have to rely on performing well to keep players coming to the club," he said.
"It's a credit to the guys, the committee, the recruiters who have brought in a good bunch of blokes - it's been paying off.
"It's been two years in the making. It's for the people that have built the club over the past five years. COVID hit, we couldn't play finals and the people that have put the footy and netball sides together should be proud of all their hard work.
"It's up to us players across our footy and netball teams to get the job done for them now."
The Blues assistant coach said it was vital the side stuck to what had worked so well all season and kept a cool head.
"As a settled side, we've been working towards this all year - we're fit and we've got ourselves into a good position," he said.
"I can be one of those guys that plays it in the head - playing in them before, if you just settle first you'll get on top. It's an exciting time and everyone knows we've each got a role to play.
"Hit your targets, do the team thing and it'll pay off."
He added the key would be to take away the Bulldogs' running game through the middle and lock the ball in their forward half.
"We've got to choke them up and play the one side of the ground as much we can, grand finals are made on pressure. If we turn it over and get it inside our forward half, we should be able to win," he said.
