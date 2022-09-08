Trip to motel lands man awaiting sentence back in jail

A Terang man caught with four grams of cannabis at a Warrnambool motel was on bail awaiting the deferral of sentence for family violence.
The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in June to breaching a family violence intervention order, assault and making a threat to kill.
Those charges related to an incident on December 30 last year when he attended his partner's house and threatened to murder her.
Then on June 4, the man and woman were arguing and the man grabbed her around the neck and dragged her across the floor of his home.
Police were called and the victim was located at the property with red marks on her neck.
When the man last appeared in court he was ordered to be assessed for a community corrections order and sentencing was deferred to a later date.
He remained on bail with strict conditions, including he not contact the victim, not consume alcohol and comply with an intervention order protecting his partner.
Then on Tuesday he was at home when the victim messaged him and asked for support after spending the night in police custody.
The man travelled to Warrnambool via train and attended a motel where the woman was staying.
He consumed a can of pre-mixed bourbon on the way, breaching his bail conditions.
The man arrived at 9pm and stayed the night with the victim at the motel.
The following morning he rang the Office of Corrections and told him he was with the woman and wished to change the intervention order.
Police were notified and he was located 10 minutes later at the motel with the victim and in possession of 4.37 grams of cannabis.
The man pleaded guilty in the same court on Thursday to possessing the cannabis and breaching both his bail and the intervention order.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Greg Kew said while this week's offending was at the lower end, the man had a significant criminal history.
He said it also came after the concerning assault in June, as well as the threat to kill just six months earlier.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing the man, said his client had long-standing drug and alcohol issues and the community would be better served if the offender's sentence involved rehabilitation.
The man was jailed for one month and will be released on a community correction order lasting 15 months and including 150 hours of unpaid community work.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
