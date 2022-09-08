The Standard

Terang man arrested at Warrnambool motel with cannabis

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
Trip to motel lands man awaiting sentence back in jail

A Terang man caught with four grams of cannabis at a Warrnambool motel was on bail awaiting the deferral of sentence for family violence.

