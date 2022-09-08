Gun Nirranda keeper Lisa Anders is unsure whether Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final will be her final time on the A grade court, but if it is she will be leaving nothing in the tank in pursuit of premiership glory.
The dedicated Blue is still mulling over the decision but remains sternly focused on the task at hand - capping off a dominant season with a grand final win against Merrivale at the Reid Oval.
"It's quite an honour, especially looking to come towards the end of my career," she told The Standard of playing in the grand final.
"I feel like I'm probably getting too old for it - for me it's a career goal and it would be a beautiful way to finish playing at this level. I've let the girls know all year where I stand, but I'm going to be 40 next year and it's a big commitment for not only myself but my family, I live over an hour away in the opposite direction.
"It's very much an honour and I feel extremely lucky to be in this position."
The team of the year defender said the group had enjoyed a strong preparation leading into the decider.
"Physically we're feeling good, there's no complacency because even on our weeks off Lisa (Arundell) has us working pretty hard," she said.
"We're just excited - this has not been just a year in the making, it's been two years - because not getting the chance to play finals last year makes us more pumped than anything."
She said the Blues needed to stick to what had made them such a powerhouse all season.
"We've got to do what we've been doing week in, week out and making sure our preparation is the same," she said.
"You need all those things to happen, being consistent, implementing defensive pressure and we need that talk and backing of each other which we're beautiful at.
"We never go into week with any complacency or thinking we've won a game, we need to have that mentality of working hard."
With Nirranda to also field teams in senior football, reserves and B grade netball on Saturday, Anders said it was a testament to all the hard work across the board.
"I don't like speaking for everyone but that's the goal - to work so hard all year and to have so many teams in the grand final is a privilege," she said.
"The club is doing pretty alright and I came into this club not knowing anyone, just Steph and I've not wanted to leave and I think that says a lot."
