The Standard

Nirranda's Lisa Anders to play key role in A grade grand final against Merrivale on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda's Lisa Anders is gearing up for another grand final appearance on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Gun Nirranda keeper Lisa Anders is unsure whether Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final will be her final time on the A grade court, but if it is she will be leaving nothing in the tank in pursuit of premiership glory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.