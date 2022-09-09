The Standard

Nirranda 250-gamer Emma Keogh considering retirement should her B grade netball side win grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:00am
A premiership has eluded Nirranda's Emma Keogh for more than 250 games but on Saturday she has her best chance of lifting the cup.

