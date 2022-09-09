A premiership has eluded Nirranda's Emma Keogh for more than 250 games but on Saturday she has her best chance of lifting the cup.
Keogh will take the court for Nirranda's B grade side when it faces Merrivale in the Warrnambool and District league grand final at Reid Oval.
The match will be the stalwart's first decider in a storied career and she couldn't be more excited.
"I've waited a long time for this," she said.
At 34, with 250-plus games under her belt, Keogh has experienced the highs and lows of sport.
In fact, she only played her first finals match for Nirranda after she reached the 200-game milestone.
Since then, she has played in two preliminary finals (2017 and 2019), her side losing both by a goal.
Saturday's grand final looms as a tight contest between the Blues and Tigers who have met three times in 2022.
The Tigers won the first two encounters but the Blues won their most recent, a one-goal triumph in the semi-final.
Should the Blues prevail on Saturday, Keogh is considering riding off into the sunset, saying she'd "like to end it (her career) on a high".
The goalie added she would like to play 300 games however and is about 10 games short of that.
"To go out on a grand final and take home the win would be amazing, it would be great," she said.
Speaking on the tougher times Keogh said there was still enjoyment.
"We never really won a lot of games but you still turned up, you still looked forward to a Saturday," she said.
"I guess it's in your blood really. All you do is just wake up on a Saturday and go to netball and spend the day there, watch the footy, umpire or do whatever you've got to do."
Merrivale coach Julie Fish is pleased to see finals back in full-swing after three years and said her side was looking forward to the decider.
Fish said the Tigers had a "really good chance".
"We beat them both times throughout the season and then they had a win over us in our first final so it could go either way," she said.
"But we feel like we've got a really strong team that is really strong all over the court and hopefully we'll come away with a win."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
