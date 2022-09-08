The Standard

Four more drivers nabbed in police intercepts during recent days

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 8 2022 - 4:26am, first published 3:04am
Two drivers banned for drink driving were caught behind the wheel last Sunday by Warrnambool police. They will appear in court charged with driving while disqualified.

An increased focus on road trauma has resulted in two drink drivers and two previously banned drink drivers being intercepted by police in the past few days.

