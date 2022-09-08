An increased focus on road trauma has resulted in two drink drivers and two previously banned drink drivers being intercepted by police in the past few days.
South-west road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said two drivers were caught on Tuesday as part of patrols targeting impaired drivers in the east Corangamite/west Colac area.
Police have launched two separate operations after four deaths in two months.
Two other drivers were caught behind the wheel on Sunday despite currently being banned for drink driving.
Operation Starlight was prompted by a double fatality at Berrybank early last month and a female motorcyclist losing her life at Pirron Yallock in mid January.
There was also a motorcyclist who lost his life in a collision with a Ford Territory on the eastern outskirts of Terang on Thursday evening last week.
Other fatal collisions at Dixie, Cobden and Berrybank led to Operation Respond which targets impaired drivers leaving licensed venues across the south-west on Friday and Saturday nights.
Terang uniform police officers and members of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit teamed up on Wednesday afternoon this week to man a breath testing site in Terang's Thomson Street.
They alcohol tested 84 drivers and two motorists were tested for drugs. Senior Sergeant Wheeler said he was delighted to report that no drivers tested positive.
One driver received a penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt and a vehicle defect notice was issued to another driver.
"Overall that was a very pleasing result," he said.
"We just want to remind all drivers to always drive to the conditions and stay safe.
"Last Sunday Warrnambool police members intercepted two drivers separately who were driving despite being banned for drink driving.
"Their cars were seized for a month, attracting fees of more than $1100, and they will be heading to court to front a magistrate on charges of driving while disqualified, for which the maximum penalties include imprisonment.
Senior Sergeant Wheeler said that all highway patrol vehicles were fitted with automatic licence plate recognition technology.
"That technology automatically checks all registrations around the police vehicles, including parked cars," he said.
"The registration and the status of each drivers' licence is checked.
"It's instant technology that greatly assists police members in performing their duties.
"We will be continuing with Operation Respond this Friday and Saturday nights, and the following weekend, when local football and netball finals are being conducted."
The road safety adviser said it was crucial that those celebrating the finals organised designated drivers and a ride home before they attended.
"So far this year across the south-west there have been nine fatalities in eight separate collisions," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"Those deaths have an enormous impact across our community. The deceased are sons or daughters, father and mothers and friends of just so many people.
"There is on average one person a month dying on south-west roads and that's one too many.
"We all have a part to play in reducing road trauma," he said.
