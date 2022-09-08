Some motel guests evacuated after washing machine fire

A fire in a washing machine caused some guests to be evacuated at Warrnambool Mid City Motel on Thursday morning.
A Mid City spokesperson said the fire was in the laundry unit at the rear of the Raglan Parade property.
Advertisement
"Emergency services responded and quickly brought the situation under control," she said.
"It was contained to that unit and there was no harm to guests or staff.
"A couple of rooms were evacuated, but the other wings were not impacted."
The spokesperson said the damage was in the process of being assessed.
"The motel is open and functioning. It was very much contained."
A Fire Rescue Victoria Warrnambool brigade spokesperson said FRV crews responded to a fire in Warrnambool following a call to Triple Zero (000) reported smoke just after 4am Thursday.
"Firefighters arrived to the Raglan Parade scene in less than five minutes to find a fire on the ground floor of a building," she said.
"Crews from FRV and CFA (Country Fire Authority) worked quickly at the scene to extinguish the flames with the incident declared under control at 4.28 am," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.