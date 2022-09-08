Rain has been falling in Warrnambool and it's only expected to get much wetter.
Today in Warrnambool is expected to be cloudy, with a top temperature of 17 degrees and a 100 per cent chance of rain.
At 10.30am it was 14.2, felt like 10.7 and it was raining in Kepler Street, Warrnambool.
The weather bureau says there's a very high chance of rain, becoming less likely tonight, with a prediction of between 4-15mm, depending on where the heavy clouds are centred.
There's also the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will be north-easterly 25 to 35 km/h tending north-west to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the night.
There's a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea which is directing a north-easterly air stream over Victoria that will freshen today ahead of an approaching cold front that is expected to cross the state today as an associated low pressure system moves to the south-west.
The low will move over Tasmania later on Friday and weaken over the southern Tasman Sea during Saturday, with embedded troughs moving across Victoria on Friday and Saturday.
On Sunday a high will build over the Bight, with another cold front expected to brush the south of Victoria embedded in a southerly stream.
On Friday we're expecting a top of 17 degrees with a 75 per cent chance of 2mm, Saturday a top of 14 with a 75 per cent chanc e of 1mm and Sunday a few showers with another top of 14 degrees.
