Police raid east Warrnambool home at 9.30am Thursday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:16am, first published 12:11am
A watch valued at more than $800 was stolen from the Warrnambool Telstra shop. This is a file image.

UPDATED, 1PM: A Warrnambool man who stole a watch from the city's Telstra shop has been jailed.

