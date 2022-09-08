UPDATED, 1PM: A Warrnambool man who stole a watch from the city's Telstra shop has been jailed.
Aaron Purnell pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to shop theft just hours after he was arrested at home on Thursday.
The court heard the man attended the Telstra shop at Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza on September 1 and stole a watch worth $849 shortly after 4.30pm.
He was identified on CCTV and police attended his house on Thursday.
Natasha Jayasuriya, representing Purnell, conceded her client had a lengthy criminal history involving thefts and burglary.
"Old habits die hard, he's had a lengthy history and he did not think about it," she said in relation to the theft of the watch.
At the time of the offending, Purnell was on a community correction order.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the man's history was concerning.
"Why be a mug and do that?" he asked.
Purnell told the court he understood what he did was "just stupid".
"It was absolutely ridiculous," he said.
Purnell was jailed for seven days.
Earlier, 10AM: A Warrnambool man has been arrested on Thursday morning and will be charged with the theft of a watch from the Telstra shop.
A police spokesman said Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives executed a search warrant at an east Warrnambool address about 9.30am Thursday.
They located and arrested the man in his 30s, he has been interviewed and will be charged with the theft of the watch.
The spokesman said the man was already on a community corrections order, which puts him in a position where he has to show cause why he should be released on bail.
The man, who is well known to police, will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court later on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
