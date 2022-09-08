Callous thieves have targeted the Warrnambool Community Garden again, stealing power tools not long replaced after a previous break-in.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Andy Raven said unknown offenders cut locks to a shipping container at the gardens between Saturday afternoon and Thursday morning, stealing items worth $2700.
The stolen items included an angle grinder, blower, drill, river, hedge trimmer, circular saw, batteries and charger.
Garden convener Rob Porter said the theft came just 12 months after members replaced tools stolen in a series of thefts in December 2020.
Thieves took every power tool the community group owned that year, including whipper-snippers, totalling about $5000.
The equipment is purchased with funds raised by members of the community group and used to keep the garden well-maintained and safe.
"At this stage we can't articulate how gutted and angry we are at this low life act," Mr Porter said.
"I don't know if I should go as far as saying it's soul-destroying but it certainly guts you a lot. To know there are people out there who are prepared to steal from anyone, let alone a community organisation, it's terrible."
Mr Porter said a storage facility was put on the grounds of the gardens following the 2020 break-ins.
"We were waiting for the installation of that facility before we re-purchased tools and now we'll have to do it all again," he said.
"There's also now a lingering insecurity that it will happen again and again."
Mr Porter said the group was looking at additional security and would store what was left of their tools off-site for now.
"But that obviously can't be a long-term thing as it defeats the purpose of having tools for the garden," he said.
"It's certainly disappointing."
Mr Porter urged the community to look out for anyone attempting to sell the Milwaukee-brand tools at a cheap price.
"Hopefully if someone sees them their hearts are in the right place and they'll pass on that information," he said.
The community garden is located at the corner of Warrnambool's Derby Street and Grieve Street and used by hundreds of people each week.
A weekly produce market supports local growers and allows the group to employ a part-time site manager and cover other operational costs while keeping membership at an affordable price.
Mr Porter said it was important to look forward and appreciate the positives.
He said the community group was a finalist in the Premier's Sustainability Awards with an award ceremony to be held on September 20.
He also invited the community to attend a tree planting day at the community garden quarry on September 17.
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
