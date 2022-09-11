Warrnambool advocate vows to do all he can to find a cure for disease

A Warrnambool man battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy says the disease has forced him to live life to the full.
Christopher Gillin, 31, said he often pondered what his life would have been like if he had not been diagnosed with the disease.
However, on Wednesday - World Duchenne Awareness Day - he said he had no regrets.
"I'm extremely proud of what I have done an achieved so far, in spite of suffering from this horrible disease," Mr Gillin said.
He said some of his biggest achievements have been completing year 12, completing a Certificate II in business management, being named young citizen of the year and co-founding Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Warrnambool.
"I also have plenty of fantastic memories from years of playing indoor cricket, concerts, family holidays, speedway and so many live Geelong Cats games," he said.
"I have the best parents that anyone could ever ask for as well as a fantastic group of friends that love me for who I am and would do anything for me to make my life easier and so much better. "
Mr Gillin said he was extremely proud he had helped raise money to find a cure for the disease.
"Even though it's too late for me, it's not too late for future generations," he said.
"I still dream of a life without Duchenne and I'm still extremely passionate to find a cure so my struggles don't happen to someone else. I fight in memory for those we have already lost, I fight for those currently suffering from Duchenne and I fight for future generations so they don't have to continue suffering the same fate as the previous generations."
Mr Gillin said he and his late brother Aaron raised $150,000 in four years.
In 2020, the Gillin Boys Foundation became Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Warrnambool Inc.
"We have made a 35,000 donation to the Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation, as a well as a $40,000 to the Royal Children's Hospital's neuromuscular clinic.
Mr Gillin said he would forever be dreaming of a world free of Duchenne and would do all he could to make that a reality.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
