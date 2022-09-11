The Standard

Warrnambool advocate vows to do all he can to find a cure for disease

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
September 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gillin Foundation co-founder Christopher Gillin is dedicated to raising money to find a cure for the disease he battles.

A Warrnambool man battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy says the disease has forced him to live life to the full.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.