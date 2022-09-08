Warrnambool Rangers under 12 co-coach Andy Loughran wants his grand-final bound squad to try their best and have no regrets in what he describes as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
The Rangers meet Stawell Warriors in the South West Victoria Football Association's under 12 grand final in Camperdown on Sunday.
Advertisement
Loughran, who moved to Warrnambool from Ireland in December, and coaches alongside Nathan Phillips, said the players were excited to have reached a grand final.
The Rangers' youngest side are yet to loss a game this year, with just one draw earlier in the regular season.
Aided by sharp shooter Christian Wyse up forward, who won the golden boot with 42 goals, the Rangers have recorded 100 goals in the regular season, while conceding just 20.
Loughran said Wyse was an outstanding talent, while crediting the work of the team up the ground for helping Wyse capitalise forward of the ball.
Loughran said the club's main objective was participation and fun, with team success a secondary benefit.
He said everyone in his team celebrated each player's individual triumphs on the field and were a good bunch of kids to work with.
Loughran said the final message to the group on Sunday would be to appreciate playing as a team for one final match, with some members moving up in grades next season.
"The most important thing for me is they don't have any regrets and that they've tried their best," he said. "If you try your best and lose, you can hold your head up high.
"And just to enjoy it. You may never make another grand final again, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The Rangers play from 10.30am on Sunday at Camperdown's Leura Oval.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.