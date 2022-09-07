The Standard

A team of Beachside Academy juniors wins Geelong section two winter pennant competition

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:40am, first published September 7 2022 - 8:00am
Beachside youngsters notch up Geelong win in 'off-season'

They've done very well.

- Helen Papaevagelou

Beachside Tennis Academy coach Helen Papaevagelou says she is "very proud" of her junior girls team that won Geelong's section two winter pennant competition.

