Beachside youngsters notch up Geelong win in 'off-season'

They've done very well.- Helen Papaevagelou
Beachside Tennis Academy coach Helen Papaevagelou says she is "very proud" of her junior girls team that won Geelong's section two winter pennant competition.
Advertisement
The side, made up of members from Warrnambool and Hamilton, commuted all season to Geelong and the Surf Coast to compete.
On Saturday the team defeated Highton Tennis Centre 4 (34)-2 (22) to claim the crown.
The team features Adele McNamara, 12, Jasmine Phillips, 12, Elyssa Mutton, 13, Eve Wear, 11, Misha Wear, 13, Lilly Crawford, 10, Amelie Shrive, 11, Chloe Anderson, 15, and Chloe Mutton, 15.
McNamara, Phillips, Elyssa Mutton, Eve Wear and Shrive played against Highton in the grand final.
"They've done very well," Papaevagelou said.
The Beachside mentor said the experience had "benefited their tennis so much".
"To play what is considered off-season in Warrnambool is great," Papaevagelou said.
"Now they are going to go in strong into our Bendigo tournament we're going to.
"And obviously starting summer pennant they're going to do really well."
The side joined the competition because there was no winter junior pennant in Warrnambool and their home court was Winchelsea.
Papaevagelou said it was also an opportunity for the youngsters to develop their tennis against new opponents.
Papaevagelou believes the side might look at joining division one next season and would have a good chance at doing so.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.