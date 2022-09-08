The first stage of a $9.2 million lookout at the 12 Apostles is complete while a $5.5 million viewing platform nearby has been released for tender.
The tendering process has begun for early contractor involvement, design and construction of a new blowhole lookout at Loch Ard Gorge.
Advertisement
The project's design has been led by the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and curves around the edge of the landmark without detracting from the symbolic breathing of a whale.
The development comes a decade after the severe erosion of limestone cliffs forced authorities to shut the former blowhole lookout and nearby trail to visitors citing safety concerns.
Geo-technical investigations and extensive community and industry engagement have since enabled authorities to re-instate the once-popular coastal attraction with an improved design.
Works are expected to begin in early 2023 and finish by 2024, pending on-ground and construction industry conditions.
Meanwhile, the steel foundations of the new Saddle Lookout at the Twelve Apostles have been installed.
Construction was paused for the winter period and resumed this month, with the entire package of works expected to be complete by summer.
It's the latest development in the Shipwreck Coast Master Plan which has seen other recent upgrades including a 60-metre suspension bridge at Port Campbell and an 11-kilometre water and sewage pipeline to the Twelve Apostles Visitor Centre.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.