Search on for whale entangled near Cape Bridgewater

UPDATED, 1:25pm:
DELWP crews are searching for the whale by air and on water.
Once the whale is located they will assess its condition and all options to free it.
EARLIER:
A humpback whale has been reportedly entangled near Cape Bridgewater, triggering an emergency response.
Authorities including the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning's Incident Management Team are responding and assessing the situation to determine all options, including if crews can be deployed to try and disentangle the whale.
In the meantime, boat operators are being reminded to not come within 300 metres of the mammal.
Large whales can become entangled in ropes, nets and fishing gear, particularly during their annual migration.
Often it's impossible for whales to free themselves from entanglements which can be fatal.
MORE TO COME.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
