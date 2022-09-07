The Standard

Incident Management Team respond to entangled humpback whale near Cape Bridgewater

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Humpback whale entangled near Cape Bridgewater

A humpback whale has been reportedly entangled near Cape Bridgewater, triggering an emergency response.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.