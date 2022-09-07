Warrnambool College students will be armed with strategies to help their friends or classmates having a tough time or struggling with their mental health.
The college will host a morning assembly on Thursday to highlight R U OK? Day, which is held across Australia and raises awareness about the importance of checking in with others.
R U OK?Day is a national day of action dedicated to reminding everyone that every day is the day to ask, "are you OK?" and support those struggling with life's ups and downs.
Principal David Clift will address the students alongside college captain Hannah Van Zyl who will speak about mental health and the important role kindness can play at school and how it can affect how classmates feel.
Headspace community awareness and engagement worker Kayla Mugavin will talk about the service, how students can access it and the support and resources it provides.
Speaking to The Standard ahead of the assembly, Hannah, 18, said she would be encouraging students to have meaningful conversations with their friends and to listen to what they have to say.
"I think every person struggles one way or another whether they express it or not," Hannah said. "For me it's about breaking the stigma around it and for kids who don't have that person to rely on to realise it's okay to not be okay.
"If I can get the message across to the younger kids that it's okay to reach out to your friends and it's okay to be a bit vulnerable when times are hard it will eventually break the stigma."
She said as teens got older and became better friends they were more comfortable confiding in each other and were more aware of the challenges each other faced.
"As you get older you can notice when something's a bit different and with maturity you're able to talk about that and be a shoulder to lean on when your friends need it. That's a message I want to get across."
Hannah said she would also speak about kindness and the lasting impact words could have on people's lives.
Mr Clift said lessons this week focused on how students could support their own and others' mental health, what to do to support their friends if they're not okay and the trusted adults or support services to contact.
He said it was important to normalise mental health challenges and symptoms as much as we do for physical health.
"It's about demystifying what it looks like and we're trying to unpack it so they understand it," Mr Clift said. "It's not the end of the world to engage in these services. It's potentially the start of a journey of self care."
He said RU OK? Day and similar mental health campaigns, as well as broader community awareness was getting the message across to ask for help.
"We understand how physical health works but in terms of mental health we are making significant in roads in that space, so people do jump on things early, rather than leave it to a point of anxiety or depression that becomes so debilitating you're unable to focus on anything else.
"It's picking up the triggers early and looking for changes in friends or peers and genuinely asking that question and 'how can I put you in front of supports who are going to support you now?'
Mr Clift said it was important to provide students with the steps and support service information "so they don't have to take that all on themselves".
"That's as important for the adults at our school, as well as the kids, as we move out of the pandemic and managing the challenges we do."
