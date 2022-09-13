Warrnambool residents will continue to receive fresh meals through the city's meals on wheels service.
Warrnambool City Council confirmed there would be no changes to its service, despite other councils across the state changing from daily fresh meal deliveries to frozen food delivered once a week.
A city council spokesman said meals were cooked in South West Healthcare's in-house kitchen.
"Almost all meals are prepared daily, refrigerated and then shipped next morning to us for distribution," the spokesman said.
"They are not frozen and have a shelf life of three days if refrigerated.
"We have three main meal options and cater for numerous dietary requirements."
The spokesman said the city was lucky to have a team of highly valued and dedicated volunteers who delivered meals to individual clients on a daily basis.
Volunteers are also advised to report any concerns they have about the client's health and well-being.
"We deliver about 350 meals a week," the spokesman said.
"Only highly specialised meals (such as the texture-modified meals) are frozen because these are made in Melbourne and stored at the hospital."
A report in The Age this week revealed a number of councils across the state are opting to use frozen food delivery services in place of daily meals on wheels.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.