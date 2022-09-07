The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The Standard's 150-year print evolution

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:54am, first published September 7 2022 - 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Standard's hospital egg drive in 1911 was quickly copied all across the country.

The Standard was born in an era when newspapers were king, and for 150 years it has been there through Warrnambool's highs and lows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.