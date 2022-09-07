The Standard was born in an era when newspapers were king, and for 150 years it has been there through Warrnambool's highs and lows.
The paper has moved with the times evolving to survive the arrival of radio, television, the internet and now social media.
Richard Osbourne had published Warrnambool's first newspaper, The Examiner, in 1851 but it had a stop-start run over the next few years.
Mr Osbourne had been dubbed "the father of the Warrnambool press" after he'd sailed to Warrnambool and begun working as a correspondent for The Argus newspaper in Melbourne in 1847 - the year Warrnambool was officially declared a township.
Other publications came and went in the 1860s, including the short-lived Telegraph, Sentinel and Advertiser. In 1867, William Fairfax - a relative of the Fairfax family who owned the Sydney Morning Herald - along with town clerk Henry Laurie, leased the Examiner for five years.
But when Fairfax and Laurie's bid to renew the lease was rejected, The Standard was born and on October 1, 1872, the first four-page edition rolled off the presses from the Koroit Street building which still bears the paper's name.
Arguably The Standard's most well-known journalist - John Archibald - had initially started working at The Examiner and later The Standard before his career took him to Sydney where he founded and became editor of The Bulletin in 1880.
He gives his name to Australia's most prestigious art prize - the Archibald.
In 1878, The Standard became a bi-weekly and by January 1, 1884 it became a daily newspaper - a tradition it has maintained for 138 years.
Those early editions were filled with comprehensive coverage of local government news - some up to 7000 words long.
In 1911, The Standard started an egg drive in the hope of getting a dozen eggs donated for hospital patients - it ended up bringing in 75 dozen. The hospital egg appeal idea pioneered by The Standard quickly spread across the country. It even led to a race between Melbourne and Warrnambool to see which was the first to collect 10,000 eggs. Warrnambool won hands down.
The hum of the presses starting up at the Koroit Street site continued until 1987 when the printing of the paper moved to McMeekin Road - a move which allowed the paper to introduce colour pages. The arrival of the internet and social media brought major change to The Standard. The expansion into online has meant a shift in how news is delivered but the way it is still "serving the south-west daily" hasn't changed.
