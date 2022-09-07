Australia's Got Talent winner wows US crowds with semi-final performance

FORMER Warrnambool pole dancer Kristy Sellars received a standing ovation in her semi-final performance for for America's Got Talent (AGT).
The semi-final is screening in the US today.
The YouTube video of the performance had already been viewed more than 4000 times 30 minutes after it was uploaded.
Ms Sellars AGT audition in April and has been viewed more than 82 million times online.
She previously told The Standard performing on AGT was eye-opening.
"I didn't know how much I could push myself, physically, mentally and creatively but it's been one of the most rewarding things I've ever done," she said.
