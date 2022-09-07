All the latest styles are here, on road, off road - the works. You can walk through every caravan in the place.- Jeff Leech
The number of young families purchasing caravans is on the rise, with that demographic expected to be one of the main attendees at this weekend's camping expo.
The Warrnambool Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow returns to the city from Friday to Sunday, with a mix of caravans, campers, four-wheel-drives and electric bikes on display.
Show manager Jeff Leech said inflatable camp trailers, the latest motor homes and toy haulers with internal storage for motorbikes and other sports equipment would be highlights.
Mr Leech said it was a lifestyle that appealed to all ages and he expected show attendees to range from young families through to retirees.
"The trend at the moment is young people and families are now buying caravans more than the grey nomads," Mr Leech said.
"There are more buyers aged 35 years and up. Families can go around Australia. Overseas trips are so expensive - this way they can look all around Victoria or Australia.
"That's the trend, whereas before it was the older retirees. They're still here but it's a younger market now, the whole thing."
Mr Leech is excited to host the Warrnambool show, which has been held in the city for more than 20 years, after a three-year break due to the pandemic.
"There's a large range of caravans of all styles, from little caravans for singles to larger family vans, tow vehicles, four-wheel-drive accessories and rooftop tents," he said.
"All the latest styles are here: on road, off road - the works. You can walk through every caravan in the place."
The Warrnambool Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow is on at the Warrnambool Racecourse in Grafton Road on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am.
