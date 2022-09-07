The Standard

Warrnambool Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow returns to the south-west

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:37am, first published 3:30am
Warrnambool Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow manager Jeff Leech ahead of this weekend's event.

All the latest styles are here, on road, off road - the works. You can walk through every caravan in the place.

- Jeff Leech

The number of young families purchasing caravans is on the rise, with that demographic expected to be one of the main attendees at this weekend's camping expo.

