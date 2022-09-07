A pause on new paediatric patients has forced one Warrnambool couple to seek treatment hours away.
Bill Powell and Monique Patterson withdrew their three-year-old son Jaxon from kindergarten in late July after he began to display anxiety and separation symptoms.
The two consulted a GP, who referred them to Warrnambool Paediatrics where they were advised there would be a lengthy wait due to high demand.
Ms Patterson, a journalist at The Standard, was dismayed when she contacted the city's only public clinic this week for an update.
"I was shocked when the receptionist told me they were not accepting any new patients with behavioural issues," she said.
"I asked when they would likely be taking on new patients with behavioural issues and the receptionist told me they would be reviewing the temporary pause in February."
She said staff then told her the next closest options were in Ballarat or Geelong, some two hours away.
"It's a tough situation," Ms Patterson said.
"At first he loved going to kinder. He got sick with a cold and had some time off kinder and then he kept getting upset when we dropped him off.
"We were dropping him off and then picking him up half an hour later because he was so distraught. We decided to take him out until we saw a paediatrician because we didn't think it was fair on him or the kinder staff.
"If we need to travel to Geelong or Ballarat we have the means to do so, but I doubt everyone would be able to do that. It would be tough for us because we both work but if we have to, we will.
"I doubt everyone would be able to because of the cost and the need to take time off work.
"We're disappointed because Jaxon loved kinder."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
