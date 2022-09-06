Lyndoch Living has announced its third acting chief executive officer in a matter of weeks as another board director quits.
The Warrnambool aged care provider also announced a new chief financial officer and said it was in the process of finding a new director of nursing.
Advertisement
Lyndoch said it had appointed Ted Rayment to take over from Jamie Brennan, who had been seconded temporarily from South West Healthcare after the sudden absence of long-time CEO Doreen Power, who took leave as she and Lyndoch faced a range of issues.
Concerns have come from all sides over the past months, with aged care audits criticising staffing levels at Lyndoch, former staff condemning the workplace culture, resident family members raising serious questions about care, and the local state politician calling for the dismissal of the CEO and then the board, echoing a petition lodged in parliament that recorded more than 2200 signatures.
The announcement on Wednesday that Professor Rob Wallis had quit the Lyndoch board was the latest blow to the organisation.
While the announcement of a third acting CEO did not address Ms Power's status, Lyndoch said Mr Brennan and the SWH team seconded with him had brought "significant stability" during their brief tenure.
"They have worked closely with the current senior leadership team to implement a number of important building blocks that will ensure staff continue to receive the support they need in order to deliver quality care to residents," a Lyndoch spokesman said.
New acting CEO Ted Rayment has 30 years experience in the healthcare sector, including time as CEO of Canberra Health Services, the Royal Hobart Hospital and Swan Hill District Health. Lyndoch did not indicate how long Mr Rayment would occupy the new role.
Lyndoch also said it had chosen a new CFO after its chief operating officer resigned in July, however the organisation did not name the new appointee.
In a further announcement, Lyndoch board chair Sue Cassidy said new board members would be selected at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
With the resignation of Prof Wallis the Lyndoch board is three members short. Ms Cassidy said the board was open to welcoming up to three new members in a "transparent" process.
"We recognise we always need to refresh the way we operate and as such we are actively speaking with and listening to stakeholders, current staff, residents, their families and the community to ensure we find the best people join us," she said.
"We will run a transparent and clear process, with opportunity for interested candidates to ask questions. I am looking forward to working with the community to attract new people and perspectives to our Board."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.