Plans to turn one of Warrnambool's waste transfer stations into a 24-hour operation will be re-advertised after amendments were made to the application.
More than 30 objections have been lodged against the original plans for the Koroit Street facility.
Cleanaway, which operates the facility on Koroit Street, had sought to amend its planning permit so it could extend its operating hours for the "holding and storing of putrescible waste".
The site also processes general waste including mattresses, furniture, tyres, oil, polystyrene, glass, cardboard and paper, e-waste, fluro lights, green waste, timber, plaster and any combination of soil, sand, bricks, concrete, tiles and rocks.
I'm really concerned about the noise...- objector
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said the application had been amended and would be re-advertised.
A fiery exchange broke out when about 15 objectors met with council representatives about the site in July.
Among the concerns raised by objectors included issues regarding noise, smell, traffic, littering and health.
"I'm really concerned about the noise because at night this is a really peaceful area," one resident said.
A spokesman representing the company had said the purpose of the planning permit amendment was to allow contractors - not public patrons - to operate and visit the site around the clock.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
