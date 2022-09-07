Warrnambool Wolves will look to its depth to cover a key midfielder's absence in its division one men's grand final on Sunday.
The Wolves take on Portland Panthers at Camperdown's Leura Oval in the South West Victorian Football Association grand final, but will do so without star midfielder Lucas Jester who has returned to Germany for family reasons.
Advertisement
Wolves playing coach Corrie Shields said Jester, who has experience overseas and in Melbourne, was a big loss for the team, but backed other players to cover his position in the midfield. Jack Harris is one player likely to step in to fill the gap.
Shields said some players were also carrying minor injuries into the game.
"We need everyone to step up if called upon," he said. "Because of injuries we will need to do a bit more rotation."
The Wolves are out to complete an undefeated season against the Panthers, who they beat 3-1 in a semi-final a fortnight ago. Shields believes his team controlled the game in their last meeting, despite the Panthers putting up a fight. He implored his squad to keep a level head in the decider.
"Don't get caught up in all the drama, they do tend to wind us up if they get the chance to which resulted in a red card last time," he said.
The Wolves have lost their past three SWVFL grand finals, including two to Corangamite Lions (2018, 2019) as well as Warrnambool Rangers (2017).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.