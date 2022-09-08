Three sets of sisters are determined to bring home two premiership flags for Merrivale in the under 17 and under 15 Warrnambool and District league grand finals.
Elli and Maddi Peake, Maggie, Bridie and Ruby Bath and Ruby and Matilda Lenehan all represent the Tigers across the two junior grades.
Maggie Bath, 17, plays in the under 17s alongside sister Bridie, 15, though at opposite ends of the court. Their team rebounded strongly in a preliminary final against Allansford, after losing a second semi final against Russells Creek, their grand final opponent.
"We had to play our game," Maggie said of the preliminary final win. "Because the week before we got lost in their chaos. We had to get back to our game."
Elli Peake, 16, also plays in the under 17 team, which has stayed on top of the ladder all year. The midcourter said the group would need to go in hard to get the win against Russells Creek.
For Ruby Lenehan, her under 17 season had a tough ending following an ACL tear in round 11. The midcourter has now pivoted to a team manager role and will look to take on an off-court role next year, before returning to the court in 2024.
Ruby, 17, had her reconstruction surgery last week. She is confident her teammates can pull off a victory win if they try their best.
Matilda Lenehan, Merrivale's under 15 captain, is determined to help her side triumph against South Rovers. The Tigers remain undefeated this year.
"They (Lions) were one of our biggest challenges among the teams," Matilda said. "But I'm confident."
Maddi Peake, 15, said there would be pressure on grand final day, with the Tigers needing to be at their best to come out on top.
Ruby Bath, 13, who has split her time between under 15 and under 13 duties, has enjoyed her year playing up a grade.
"You get to play harder netball," she said.
Under 15 coach Carly Peake said her squad was looking forward to the challenge of winning "one more game".
She said it was an easy group to coach, and everyone got along.
"Training are fun, games are fun and they've improved every week," she said.
She said it was fantastic to see the number of siblings involved in the club throughout the grades.
"All those girls who are sisters have grown up here," she said. "They've started right down from under 13s and there are quite a few now playing in the senior grades as well."
Merrivale has all three senior teams through to the grand final.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
