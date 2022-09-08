More environmental testing is being carried out on the former Warrnambool gasworks site before any decision about its future use is made.
The site, next to the railway station, has sat vacant for years and has often been the target of vandals who left out-buildings covered in graffiti and in recent years the historic home on the site was set alight.
Advertisement
The future of the site has been raised again recently during community discussion about where to put the new art gallery.
It has sparked calls for the whole precinct from the former gasworks site to Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum to be looked at.
An AusNet spokeswoman said it was continuing environmental assessment testing which formed part of the site remediation planning process.
The testing works would also inform what processes the company might use to complete site remediation, the spokeswoman said.
"We expect to continue testing and undertaking remediation planning until mid-2023," she said.
"We have not made a decision on the future use for the site at this stage."
Testing at the site was also carried out in 2020 and in 2021 to get a better understanding of the soil and groundwater conditions.
In 2017, the company said it was in talks with Warrnambool City Council about how the site, adjacent to Harris Street Reserve and railway station, could be used to benefit the community.
The historical house on site was built in 1874 and was the former residence of the manager of the Warrnambool gasworks which occupied the site for more than 100 years.
The Warrnambool Gas Company built gasworks on the site in 1874 which supplied street, shop and most domestic lighting until the introduction of electricity in 1923.
The Warrnambool Gas Company wound up voluntarily in 1881-82 and the gasworks were bought by the Warrnambool Borough Council.
The gasworks were privatised in 1952, but by 1972 the town supply was converted to liquid petroleum gas.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.