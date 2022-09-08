The Standard

More testing on former Warrnambool gas works

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:01am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More are being carried out on the gas works site.

More environmental testing is being carried out on the former Warrnambool gasworks site before any decision about its future use is made.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.