City golf club upgrade plans slow to tee off

Work on Warrnambool Golf Club's $4 million clubhouse redevelopment is at a standstill as it awaits a building permit for extra costly infrastructure upgrades.
The club, which recently demolished its 57-year-old clubhouse, had expected crews would start civil works on the new facility this month.
But the club has been forced to push back the start date after discovering it needed significant sewerage, power and fire service upgrades at an estimated cost of more than $500,000.
Civil works on the project can't start until the club receives approval for a new sewerage system, upgrades to power and fire services.
General manager Ashlee Scott said the club was waiting on an engineer's report and the added works were a blow to the project.
She said the club needed to either find the additional cash through other funding options for the works or make savings in other areas.
"We've had to stop the works until we get a building permit," Mrs Scott told The Standard.
"We're awaiting an engineer's report on a new sewerage system, an electricity upgrade and new fire services.
"The engineer is very busy and our paperwork is in place for them to sort through it."
Mrs Scott said the added works required would mean there were also extra costs.
"The extra works are going to cost over $500,000," she said.
"We're currently going through the plans with the builder to do some cost-cutting on the internal fit-out and we're in discussions with Robert Lane from SED Advisory to how we can seek other funding for the building."
The club has secured a $2 million federal government commitment from the Building Better Regions Fund for the project, but with building costs going up each day, it's estimated the final bill for the project will be in excess of $6 million.
"Building costs have escalated over the last couple of years," she said.
"Originally we were looking at a $4 million project but now it's out over $6 million.
"It's the most significant commitment that the Warrnambool Golf Club has made in 100 years, but once the building is finished it should offer great rewards - not only for golfers but also to the public who wish to have functions at the facility."
The new building will be a state-of-the-art facility that will include a conference room for community use and an indoor virtual golf room.
It will also have a retail space for a golf shop, lounge area, memorabilia display, multi-purpose room, change rooms and lockers, accessible toilets and parent facilities.
