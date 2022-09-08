The Standard

South Rovers midfielder Matt McMillan aiming for second reserves premiership flag

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew McMillan is eyeing a second reserves premiership with South Rovers on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry

If South Rovers is to replicate its 2018 reserves premiership in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league decider, it will have done it the hard way.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.