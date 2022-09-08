If South Rovers is to replicate its 2018 reserves premiership in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league decider, it will have done it the hard way.
Matt McMillan, a member of the 2018 team, is out to win his second flag for South Rovers but understands the challenge ahead. Ironically, their opponent in both grand finals is Nirranda, with the Lions' previous flag off the back of minor premier status in 2018. This year, the Lions are coming from as far back as fifth.
McMillan, 31, said the 2022 season had presented its challenges, including a forfeit to Nirranda in round six following a perfect storm of COVID-19, injuries and unavailability.
Several reserves players went up to seniors throughout the year, with McMillan, a school teacher, crediting the group's resilience to keep fighting and scrap into finals.
"We knew once we got all our team on the park, we would be able to field a strong team," he said. "It was just a matter of winning enough games to scrap into the finals, then we were really confident that we would be able to go deep into finals."
McMillan returned to South Rovers, his junior club, in 2011 after a stint at South Warrnambool. Playing mostly seniors until 2018, McMillan's focus turned to reserves after "life took more precedence".
The midfielder said the week leading into a grand final is always exciting, with the whole club "up-and-about". He said winning a premiership for South Rovers would mean "everything".
Lions' reserves coach Brandt Walther, whose first year coaching the Lions' reserves was 2018, said this year's group were going in as underdogs after "doing it the hard way".
"We know we're the underdogs but internally we're pretty confident," he said.
Walther said winning the contested ball would be key to getting on top of Nirranda.
"(Nirranda's) a powerhouse across both grades," he said. "We've got to win the ball in tight and get it to the outside."
Nirranda coach Luke Parsons said his playing group had an up-and-down year after finding itself on the opposite end of back-to-back forfeits in round six and seven (Timboon Demons).
Parsons said it "really hurt" momentum, with the Blues recording a draw with Old Collegians and loss to Panmure.
Nirranda's senior and reserve team's will fight for a premiership on Saturday, which Parsons said was a huge achievement for a "small club in the middle of nowhere".
He said it was a three-year journey for Nirranda, with its seniors and reserves undefeated in 2021 before finals were cancelled.
"At the end of last year, it wasn't a given we'd be back this year," Parsons said. "It's a lot of hard work."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
