The Standard

Port Fairy-Warrnambool Rail Trail gets crucial funding from Moyne Shire Council

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 6 2022 - 8:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Fairy-Warrnambool Rail Trail will get a much-needed facelift after the community group that manages the trail received more than half-a-million dollars in funding from Moyne Shire Council. Picture by Anthony Brady

The ailing Port Fairy-Warrnambool Rail Trail has received a $590,000 boost in a razor-thin council decision on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.