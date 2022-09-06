The ailing Port Fairy-Warrnambool Rail Trail has received a $590,000 boost in a razor-thin council decision on Tuesday.
Moyne Shire councillors voted 4-3 in favour of approving a grant to re-surface the 12-year-old trail, which has deteriorated to the point that many cycling groups avoid it.
The vote also endorsed a Memorandum of Understanding under which the works would be organised and undertaken by the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail Committee.
The decision to fund an overdue restoration of an important asset within the shire became the subject of controversy after council engineering experts said they did not recommend the proposed re-sheeting specifications.
"Council does not recommend this treatment based on independent technical reports for fear that the proposed treatment has the potential to result in sections failing, reduction of lifecycle and cost implications to undertake sealing... (and) with only 100mm depth and no sub base preparation the proposed works will not be appropriate for sealing a future date," council officers said.
Crs James Purcell, Jim Doukas and Damian Gleeson jumped on the engineering query to say agreeing to the grant would be a waste of council money.
Cr Purcell said he had had more to do with the rail trail than any other councillor, but the proposal simply didn't stack up.
"The officers say not a good treatment... how can you go against that?" he said.
"I seriously cannot support it."
Council community and corporate services director David Rae said the trail was "derelict" in its present state. "It's unusable, so it's about making it usable."
He said since something had to be done the options were re-sheeting the trail or sealing it. Sealing the 27km path would cost millions of dollars.
Cr Jordan Lockett argued his fellow councillors were getting hung up on the technical recommendation from the council officers, saying the overall recommendation was to approve the $590,000 grant.
Usually such a large infrastructure outlay would have to go through a legislatively-prescribed tender process, but because the funds were technically a grant those steps weren't necessary.
Rail trail committee secretary Ian Bodycoat said the committee had tested several different re-sheeting treatments for the trail and he believed the one they had chosen would hold up well.
"We're using limestone with a high lime content, which will bond the surface," Mr Bodycoat said.
He said the new surface would also be laid more rigorously than the original trail, using a paving machine to get an even thickness and a heavy roller to compact the surface and ensure water didn't pool on the trail.
He said the original trail was put down less expertly and still lasted 12 years.
"This will last longer, and if we can get it sealed it will last forever," he said.
Mr Bodycoat said resurfacing the trail would boost user numbers and give the committee a business case to apply for government funding to seal the entire trail.
Cr Gleeson suggested deferring the issue to the October council meeting so councillors could discuss the issue further, but his motion was knocked back 4-3.
Councillors then voted on the original proposition, with Crs Lockett, Ian Smith, Karen Foster and Daniel Meade securing the line-ball decision.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
