Mortgage borrowers will need to tighten their belts after interest rates were raised on Tuesday for the fifth consecutive month, a veteran real estate agent says.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised its key interest rate by half a percentage, bringing the official cash rate to 2.35 per cent - the highest level since 2015 and the fifth rise in as many months.
Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock said every rate rise put pressure on mortgage borrowers, most of which were families, in the south-west.
"Without trying to be too pessimistic, I think there'd be people, families, out there that are probably right on the border and another one or two per cent added onto their mortgage repayment may tip them right over the edge," he said.
"I think most mortgage borrowers were expecting rates to get up (again on Tuesday) but it is certainly a tough time."
Mr Hancock, who is coming up to 43 years in the industry, recalled living and working in the early 1990s when interest rates reached an all time high of more than 17 per cent.
"It hurt," he said.
"You certainly wouldn't like to see it go back to that 15-plus per cent. It would be devastating for a lot of households and could see a major sell-off if people can't afford the mortgage ... It's not pretty when you see people losing their home."
Mr Hancock said he was yet to families sell up due to the current rate hikes, but Tuesday's announcement would make it "extremely hard".
The veteran agent said he expected another two rate rises before Christmas.
"Everyone needs to tighten their belts because they could be going on a wild ride within six months," Mr Hancock said.
In terms of house sales, Mr Hancock said he didn't think the hike spelt doom for sellers.
"It'll certainly make people stop and think but people will still buy homes," he said.
"People need somewhere to live and they'll either pay a mortgage or rent. Either way, both amounts are up at this stage."
Tuesday's increase will see the average homeowner paying about $1000 extra a month since rates began rising in May.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the cash rate decision would "tighten the screws on family budgets".
"The markets had anticipated it and homeowners were expecting it as well but the fact that we knew it was coming doesn't make it any easier for people," he said in parliament.
He said governments do not interfere with the independent decisions of the RBA.
"It is our job to do what we responsibly can to help Australians deal with these pressures in the near term, and to build a much more resilient economy into the future," Dr Chalmers said.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
