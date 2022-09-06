First-year Mermaid Keele Hillas says she's ready to show Warrnambool what she can do in the upcoming CBL season, after a tough individual Big V season battling illness.
Hillas, who was part of the Mermaids' Big V division one championship-winning team, said she was "over the moon" to play a part in the team's recent success but is looking forward to building up her form in the CBL competition.
Advertisement
Hillas had a rough introduction to life in Warrnambool after contracting COVID-19 earlier in the season.
"It's not the season I personally wanted for myself but it's been so amazing to have the support from (coach) Lee (Primmer) and the girls," she said. "To get back to health now I'm ready for the CBL season coming off the win. I'm looking forward to getting fit and getting my lungs back and groove back."
The Mermaids' CBL program, coached by Katie O'Keefe, begins try-outs on Thursday.
I've had probably the worst year of mental health but basketball has grounded me.- Keele Hillas
2022 has been a year of change for Hillas after moving from Ballarat for her first teaching job at Brauer College.
"I moved two hours away from home, I've joined a new team, I'm in a new community," she said. "It's all been quite difficult."
The 23-year-old said the support of the College and Mermaids had helped her through.
"I've had probably the worst year of mental health but basketball has grounded me," she said. "I'm back to my usual self and I'm excited to see what's ahead for me in Warrnambool."
Hillas also joined Warrnambool's netball program mid-season, playing division one and adding to the open team's bench depth.
"That's been amazing, it's just got me involved with another new group of people in Warrnambool," she said. "I'm finding my love again for netball, I stepped away for a little bit. To end up on the open team on the bench was something really special and I'm really proud of what we did in division one."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.