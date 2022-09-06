The Standard

Big V champion Keele Hillas looking forward to Warrnambool Mermaids' CBL season

By Meg Saultry
September 6 2022 - 10:00pm
Keele Hillas (middle) cheers on the Mermaids in Saturday night's championship winning game. Picture by Anthony Brady

First-year Mermaid Keele Hillas says she's ready to show Warrnambool what she can do in the upcoming CBL season, after a tough individual Big V season battling illness.

