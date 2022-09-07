The Standard

Corangamite Shire sees influx of applications to develop on-farm worker accommodation

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council manager of planning and building Aaron Moyne says the council has received an influx of applications to develop on-farm accommodation. Picture by Chris Doheny

Applications for farm worker accommodation are surging with pre-fabricated and relocatable buildings proving popular amid the region's housing shortage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.