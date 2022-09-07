Applications for farm worker accommodation are surging with pre-fabricated and relocatable buildings proving popular amid the region's housing shortage.
Corangamite Shire manager of planning and building services Aaron Moyne said the council was seeing an increased number of inquiries and applications to develop rural farm worker accommodation.
"This varies to a degree but is normally associated in the central and southern parts of the shire where farming intensity is greater, typically dairy farms," he said.
"Dairy farms often require on-farm worker accommodation to support their operations, particularly with increased intensity or scale.
"In many cases, it's not feasible for workers to live off-farm or in town. With a housing availability shortage regionally, this further compounds the issue.
"We take a practical and supportive approach to on-farm accommodation where it is directly and genuinely associated with and required to support agricultural production.
"Agriculture is our leading industry in the shire and needs ongoing support for diversification and growth."
The latest is a request to relocate an existing building for rural worker accommodation at a 36 hectare lot at 201 Beatons Road, Jancourt.
The $30,000 move would help the applicant to increase the number of livestock on the property in the lead-up to the calving period without removing land for agricultural production.
It's been a popular solution sought since the Victorian Government relaxed planning controls in 2021 to support on-farm rural worker accommodation where certain conditions were met.
Mr Moyne said those changes were welcome.
"With pre-fabricated and relocatable buildings becoming more popular and improving their design, these are a common option of choice," he said.
"Key factors to take into account are design, location, environmental and bushfire risks, ensuring that accommodation supports and will not restrict agricultural production.
"We encourage farmers to speak to us if they are looking at worker accommodation on-farm."
Farmers can contact the Planning and Building Services team on 5593 7100.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
