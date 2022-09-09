A $4.5 million plan to demolish five Warrnambool homes and turn them into nine social housing properties has been unveiled.
The three new Salvation Army planning applications have been made to Warrnambool City Council covering four different sites in Merrivale.
The plans involve turning two units and a house in neighbouring properties in Henry Street into five properties - four two-story homes and one single storey.
That project will cost $2.46 million.
Single dwellings on two different block on Merrivale Drive will also be turned into four townhouses in projects costing almost $1 million each.
At the time, Cr Ben Blain said the hand over was part of the state government's $25 million big build project to deliver more social housing.
Residents currently living at the property would be temporarily relocated during construction and would then be given the opportunity to return to one of the new homes.
"The housing is proposed for existing clients of the Salvation Army Housing Victoria and would be provided at an affordable rental rate," the application says.
The extra housing would be offered to individuals, couples and families on the Victorian Housing Register Priority list.
The proposed development on one of the Merrivale Drive properties also aims to provide a high standard of onsite amenity specifically for people with a disability.
Salvation Army national public relations secretary Major Bruce Harmer said it had partnered with all levels of government to provide housing and wrap-around services.
"They say we're better together and it's true," he said.
Major Harmer said the Salvos did work extensively with all levels of government and they could achieve more working together for the benefit of local community.
"Working together we unlock the potential to support our community," he said.
Major Harmer said when it came to helping people with affordable housing and supported housing, it's often the not-for-profit who have the skills to provide the wraparound services.
By partnering with governments, he said they could afford to build the property, and The Salvation Army could then provide the welfare services.
"We don't want to just provide someone with accommodation, but build community," he said.
He said the not-for-profit sector could often do things at a fraction of the cost that the government can.
The plans for the Merrivale properties are on just four of the 13 properties that council gifted The Salvation Army last year.
Major Harmer said the cost of living crisis was leaving people with stark choices, often having to choose between feeding their children or keeping them warm.
"It just seems to be the cost of living is tightening up for everyone. Many of the folks the Salvation Army work with don't have funds they can fall back on," he said.
"When the cost of living goes up something's got to give."
Major Harmer said accommodation was far more than a roof over their head, it laid the foundation for a lot of other aspects of their lives.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
