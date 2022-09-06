Moyne Health Services has employed a consultant to shape the long-term "master plan" for its healthcare throughout the region.
MHS chief executive officer Katharina Redford said it was an "exciting development", but emphasised community engagement could make or break the master plan.
"The actual planning process is pretty tried and tested. The thing that really makes the difference is having good input from the public," Ms Redford said.
"We want to stress that we need the communities of Koroit, Port Fairy, Yambuk and all the other towns in our service region to get deeply involved in this consultation process."
MHS chose Billard Leece Partnership Pty Ltd to guide the process after a "competitive open tender process".
Ms Redford said BLP, which has consulted for major Victorian metro and regional hospitals, stood out because of the depth of its public engagement.
She said the MHS board and executive would meet with BLP later in September. "Then we will go out to the community and give them a timetable for the process."
People will be able to provide feedback in person, through Zoom, via written and online surveys and through written submissions.
"We need to give people an opportunity to interact in whatever way they can," Ms Redford said. "Most of the time the process is wrapped up within six months, but we won't be too hard and fast with that, considering everything going on in the world right now."
She said at the end of the process there would be a detailed plan for the future.
"It's pretty exciting actually, thinking about what can happen now, what can happen in a few years and what things might look like in 15 or 20 years time."
Ms Redford said community healthcare had changed hugely even over the past decade or two.
"If you went back 20 years ago would people have anticipated the services that used to be bed-based and are now in the home," she said.
"Now we have a lot of staff who can deliver services in the community rather than a servicing 100-bed facility."
She said those changes were an important reason for the community to describe the kinds of health services they wanted in coming years.
"I strongly encourage everyone to participate."
