Fast-tracking planning applications should be a priority for Warrrnambool City Council, according to councillor Ben Blain.
Cr Blain said at Monday night's council meeting he was concerned the average time for processing applications had increased from 28 to 53 days.
"We need to be making sure this is properly resourced and we need to be doing more work, with Warrnambool being a growing city," Cr Blain said.
He said the city was in desperate need of additional housing.
"Housing supply is going to be critical - we need to be able to get more housing stock in our growing city," he said.
Cr Blain's comments come as GS Economics and Planning principal and partner Patrick Fensham said called for an overhaul of the state's planning rules.
"They are now not fit for purpose in terms of long term planning for housing," Mr Fensham said.
He made the comments as experts gathered in central Victoria to discuss regional planning and housing.
The planning system's shortcomings have come into greater focus since the pandemic erupted.
COVID-19 has stressed regional areas as metropolitan tree-changers flee lockdowns, Mr Fensham said.
The market has not responded quickly enough to demand spikes and many developers say the planning system has bogged them down.
Many complained of an unresponsive system that takes too long to get land ready for building works, Mr Fensham said.
"If you've got a nimble and strategic planning framework then those things are much more likely to happen in a systematic and timely way," Mr Fensham said.
He helped the Planning Institute of Australia form its 2022 state election wish list.
The PIA is lobbying political leaders for a host of reforms including solutions that could help create pipelines of regional housing.
It wants state governments to take the lead on a host of ideas that would help regional developers and bring everyone, including councils and ratepayers, certainty on long term plans.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
