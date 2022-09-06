Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas took a swipe at Warrnambool City Council rules after his plan to ask a public question about the saleyards was foiled because of paperwork.
When chief executive officer Peter Schneider said there were no public questions at Monday's meeting, Cr Doukas asked why the one he'd submitted wasn't responded to at the meeting.
Mr Schneider said because his letter wasn't submitted with the form, and didn't refer to any item on the agenda, he didn't class it as a question for the council meeting.
He said he had emailed his response to Mr Doukas earlier that day.
"So much for democracy," Cr Doukas said in response.
Cr Doukas later said "no one told me" there was a form if you are submitting a handwritten letter.
"I didn't know the form existed," he said.
Cr Doukas said the rules at Moyne Shire were "much, much better".
"People can get up and ask questions, and we can ask questions."
Cr Doukas said he had wanted ask a question at public question time about whether any councillors had a conflict of interest in the saleyards.
He said the email response explained the councillors had been briefed on their obligations.
"It didn't really answer the question on whether anyone did or didn't," he said.
"I just thought I'd ask the question because it's going to be a heated topic.
"Because they're all new councillors, I'd hate to see a councillor think they don't when they do and two months down the track find out they're in a spot of bother.
"I don't really have an issue one way or the other whether some do or don't, I just thought I'd ask the question because conflict of interests are coming into play all the time now."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
