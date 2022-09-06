A well-known family venue, a lease which changed hands just a year ago and a haunted hotel at the base of a mountain are all up for grabs.
Camperdown's Commercial Hotel has re-opened under new ownership.
The iconic venue on Manifold Street had been in the Madden family for more than five decades but closed briefly on July 31 to be taken up by the Black Rhino Group.
The Standard contacted the hotel but received no response.
Just 180 metres down the road, Camperdown's Leura Hotel is also on the market for $1.8 million.
CRE Brokers' Dave Harris said the freehold going concern had attracted a sleuth of interested buyers and he expected it to sell without a hitch.
"We've had inquiries in the ballpark of about 20," he said.
"At the moment there is a lot of interest in freehold with the business, rather than the business on its own. With all the issues around COVID including landlord and tenant disputes, if the freehold can come with the business then there's a lot of interest there.
"There's a lot of inquiries through investment. There's the potential for four leases included that's being rented out which provides further income for an investor as well.
"The landlord said he was happy to put the freehold on the market with the business to make it more attractive.
"If it were just the business, it would've only had a quarter of the inquiries. I do expect it to go soon, some commercial properties can take six to 12 months to sell but certainly this particular one will go fairly quickly.
"We're priced at $1.8 million, I think you're going to find that will be around the mark."
A local icon, the hotel was supposedly the scene of a murder more than 100 years ago when a maid was found dead in Room 25 at the end of the 19th century.
Previous Leura Hotel publican Michael Ward said he was sceptical of the supposed haunting.
Another heritage landmark, the leasehold for Lake Bolac Hotel has been listed for $150,000 with a freehold going concern opportunity.
Jason and Bernie Parry, with chef Mark Paterson, had taken over the lease of the pub about a year ago but had a stressful start, opening in the middle of a COVID-19 lock down.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
