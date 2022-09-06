The Standard

Camperdown's Commercial Hotel, Leura Hotel and Lake Bolac Pub up for grabs

By Jessica Greenan
September 6 2022 - 10:00pm
Camperdown's Leura Hotel is for sale and joins the Commercial Hotel in beginning a new chapter.

A well-known family venue, a lease which changed hands just a year ago and a haunted hotel at the base of a mountain are all up for grabs.

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

