The Standard

South-west residents affected by medication shortages

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:44am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monaghan's pharmacist Ahmed Hussein is concerned about medication shortages. Picture by Morgan Hancock

A Warrnambool pharmacist is concerned about medication shortages, including some antibiotics and diabetes medications.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.