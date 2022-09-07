It takes all kinds to foster Advertising Feature

MacKillop Family Services has so many amazing foster carers in Victoria's south-west. Picture by Shutterstock.

Local agency MacKillop Family Services is commending its incredible foster carers in Victoria's south-west this Foster Care Week, running from September 11 to 17.



MacKillop's theme, "It takes all kinds", celebrates the diversity of foster carers and the diversity of young people in foster care.

MacKillop wants the local community to know that there are many different types of foster care and that people from all ages, cultures, sexual orientations and living circumstances can become foster carers.

Paul and Ilona are new to foster care and were accredited as respite carers earlier this year.

"While we were both working from home during COVID, we started to talk about what we could do as we knew there are kids in the area who need support and safe places to stay," Paul said.

"We have young kids already and no plans to have more children, so we thought we were in a position to help."

Paul can work from home while Ilona works in the education field, and they have the space in their home and hearts to offer safety and nurture as respite carers.

"Respite care is the way many foster carers start out," Paul said.



"It means we have children to stay for a few days or a weekend, which gives their regular carers a break. It also gives kids a chance to trust other adults in their life who are there to support them."

Tania Ferris, MacKillop's foster care recruitment manager in Victoria, lives in Warrnambool and sees how children and young people in the area are supported by local foster carers.

"MacKillop has so many amazing foster carers in the south-west, and we couldn't do this without them," she said.



"Every day we are grateful for their help and it's lovely that we get to say thank you to them during Foster Care Week.



"But we still need more carers and the need keeps growing.



"If anyone has been thinking about foster care, now is the time to make that call, drop in to our office in Lava St, or attend our upcoming information session, you can get details on mackillop.org.au."

Tania said MacKillop staff and foster carers throughout Australia are joining in a Carer Call Out Day on Wednesday, September 14.

"Our staff and local foster carers will be pounding the streets of Warrnambool, distributing postcards and posters and chatting to people about foster care," Tania said.



"We know word of mouth is the best way to get people interested and our carers are our best ambassadors. Stop us and say hello if you are in town."



Paul is glad that he and Ilona took the first step to enquire about foster care.

"I encourage my friends to think about foster care," he said. "It is not something you can leave to others, we all should play our part and it's the least we can do for kids who need to feel safe, secure and loved."