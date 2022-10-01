Steve Callaghan says The Standard has played an integral part in growing Callaghan Motors' customer database to more than 45,000 people.
The long-established family business turns 90 in March and has been with The Standard since the beginning.
"It's been integral over the years," Mr Callaghan said. "Any milestone achievements or changes we made to the business The Standard was very supportive of the business and helped get the message out."
Steve's grandfather Frank and business partner Campbell Graham started the third generation business in 1933 in Fairy Street which moved to Raglan Parade in 2017.
"If you look at our history wall there's ads that were in the paper where we had a phone number of 464 - that's how long we've been using The Standard," he said. "There's a few adverts from the 1950s that we've got on our history wall that would make some people smile."
Rauerts Shoex owner Peter Rauert said the family business also had a long affiliation with The Standard.
Mr Rauert has fond memories growing up around the shoe store and running to the Koroit Street office with his dad Ron when the newspaper was printed on presses downstairs. "Quite often dad would be going to Melbourne early in the morning," Mr Rauert said. "He used to swing past down the back and grab a paper fresh off the press. They'd be going for it at 5.30 in the morning.
"(The relationship) would go well beyond 50 years," he said. "We've run the weekly TV guide ad on a Friday for years and years and years. It's gone through many changes the TV guide."
Mr Rauert said the ad design process had changed dramatically over the years and notices originally made by hand, not at the click of a button like today.
"Back then it was lead plates and dad had an artist," he said. "They used to take photos of shoes and come in and touch the photo up and plates were made up for the paper. Then they went from the lead to the plastic plates and they used to roll the ink over them."
Another proud Warrnambool family business is Ponting Brothers, which celebrates 100 years next year.
Administration officer Mel Carroll said The Standard helped Pontings inform the region about the building industry developments and technology, as well milestones and award wins.
"The Standard's been here for all our big occasions," she said.
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said it and The Standard had a longstanding relationship, both celebrating their 150 year milestone in 2022.
"We are both an intrinsic part of our local communities and we both play an important part in the growth and connection in our community," he said.
"As we have developed new facilities to support the growth of the college, The Standard has been there and has been part of that journey in terms of our communication with the community, both for the future of Emmanuel and Warrnambool as well."
The Hamilton and Alexandra College, which marked 150 years in 2021, runs a daily return bus from Warrnambool.
Community relations director Alana Brown said the college had been educating the region's students and housing boarders as long as The Standard had been publishing.
She said The Standard helped the college to stay connected with stakeholders and reach new audiences.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.