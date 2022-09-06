No one hospitalised after collision in east Warrnambool

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.22pm:
Fire Rescue Victoria Warrnambool crews responded to a vehicle collision in Warrnambool just after 9.40am Tuesday.
A FRV spokesperson said firefighters arrived to the Raglan Parade scene to find a multi-vehicle crash.
"Firefighters worked quickly to make the scene safe with tow trucks arranged to remove the two vehicles," she said.
"The incident was declared under control at 9:55 am."
It's understood that no one was seriously injured or transported to hospital.
Both vehicles involved in the collision were towed from the accident scene.
Earlier: There's a two-vehicle collision at the traffic lights in front of the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery.
Police say traffic flow is being impeded at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Mahoneys/Horne Road and ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
It's not known if anyone is injured at this stage.
More to come.
