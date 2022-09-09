Warrnambool and District league grand final: live coverage

WARRNAMBOOL and District league will crown its first premiers in three years at Reid Oval on Saturday.
Grand final day - the first since the COVID-19 pandemic - kicks off with 13 and under netball and under 15 football goes through to A grade netball and senior football.
The Standard's Nick Creely, Matt Hughes and Justine McCullagh-Beasy will provide live updates from all grades.
You can follow our coverage here:
