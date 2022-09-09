The Standard

2022 Warrnambool and District league live coverage

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 9 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool and District league grand final: live coverage

WARRNAMBOOL and District league will crown its first premiers in three years at Reid Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.